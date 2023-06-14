Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

All State Highways Reopened In East Coast And Hawke’s Bay Following Gabrielle

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A key milestone in the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle has been achieved with all state highways in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti now open following completion of the Hikuwai Bailey bridge, Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan said today.

“This is a significant milestone in the ongoing recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, marking the final stretch of State Highway on the East Coast and in Hawke’s Bay to be reopened, four months on from the cyclone,” Kiri Allan said.

“It’s a huge day for the mighty East Coast. This highway is a lifeline for residents of Tokomaru Bay, Waipiro Bay, Te Puia Springs and other communities along SH35 to Gisborne and residents have suffered over the past few months. While a locally-built bypass road has allowed some traffic to move through, travel has been limited, impacting communities.

“At 85 metres, the Hikuwai Bailey bridge is the longest Bailey bridge in the post cyclone recovery and replaces the Hikuwai no.1 bridge north of Gisborne that collapsed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It will restore connectivity and improve travel times on this stretch of highway for local communities, whānau and businesses while we investigate the best long-term solutions for infrastructure resilience in the area.”

The bridge is one of 11 Bailey bridges the Government committed to building to reconnect cyclone affected communities.

“Today’s opening follows the completion of the Waikare Gorge Bailey bridge on State Highway 2 last month, reconnecting Wairoa and Napier.

“We know the last four months have been really tough for many communities and the Government has been focused on restoring access along State Highway 35 and other critical routes as quickly as possible.

“We’ve topped up the National Land Transport Fund by $250 million to cover the cost of emergency repairs and have earmarked a further $275 million for this work in Budget 2023.”

The community-led bypass road opened in March to temporarily replace the washed out Hikuwai no.1 bridge.

“The hard work of our committed local roading crews, contractors and bridge engineers has been incredible and I know everyone has worked tirelessly to reopen these critical routes as safely and quickly as possible.

“SH35 is a lifeline for whānau working and living on the coast. We need to ensure more resilience is built into the future of this network.”

In Budget 2023, the Government committed $140 million over the next seven years to fund a pipeline of low cost low risk resilience works on local roads. A further $279 million has been set aside for resilience works on state highways over the same time period.

“The Government is committed to working on long-term solutions to ensure a safe and resilient transport network that communities can rely on now and into the future,” Kiri Allan said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’ coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Likely To Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 