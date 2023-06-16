Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Welcomes Pūhoi To Warkworth Motorway

Friday, 16 June 2023, 9:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

After years of delays, the opening of the long-awaited Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway is welcome news for commuters in Auckland and Northland, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway is a big win for the Auckland and Northland region. Commuters have been waiting a long time for this road and will be pleased to see NZTA finally open it, after years of delays.

“However, it comes as no surprise that the opening of this motorway has been delayed, with Labour Ministers dismissing the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway in Opposition, calling it a discredited ‘Holiday Highway’.

“Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and former Transport Minister Michael Wood were among those opposed to National’s efforts to begin the construction of this important piece of roading infrastructure under the Roads of National Significance programme.

“But Labour ministers will now shamelessly celebrate the completion of yet another project identified, consented and started under the former National government, as if it was their idea.

“The reality is that the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway is crucial for commuters in both Auckland and Northland. This new motorway will reduce travel times by thousands of hours collectively each day, avoid protracted bottlenecks around Warkworth, and improve resilience in the transport network.

“With the floods and slips seen on State Highway 1 north of Pūhoi earlier this year, Aucklanders and Northlanders witnessed first-hand how important it is that we invest in building additional roading infrastructure.

“National is proud of the investment we made in the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway under the Roads of National Significance programme and would continue our track record of investing in important roading infrastructure if elected in October.

“We welcome the opening of this motorway and the many benefits it will bring to Auckland and Northland commuters.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’s coverage, the tide of the war seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 