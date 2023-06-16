National Welcomes Pūhoi To Warkworth Motorway

After years of delays, the opening of the long-awaited Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway is welcome news for commuters in Auckland and Northland, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway is a big win for the Auckland and Northland region. Commuters have been waiting a long time for this road and will be pleased to see NZTA finally open it, after years of delays.

“However, it comes as no surprise that the opening of this motorway has been delayed, with Labour Ministers dismissing the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway in Opposition, calling it a discredited ‘Holiday Highway’.

“Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and former Transport Minister Michael Wood were among those opposed to National’s efforts to begin the construction of this important piece of roading infrastructure under the Roads of National Significance programme.

“But Labour ministers will now shamelessly celebrate the completion of yet another project identified, consented and started under the former National government, as if it was their idea.

“The reality is that the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway is crucial for commuters in both Auckland and Northland. This new motorway will reduce travel times by thousands of hours collectively each day, avoid protracted bottlenecks around Warkworth, and improve resilience in the transport network.

“With the floods and slips seen on State Highway 1 north of Pūhoi earlier this year, Aucklanders and Northlanders witnessed first-hand how important it is that we invest in building additional roading infrastructure.

“National is proud of the investment we made in the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway under the Roads of National Significance programme and would continue our track record of investing in important roading infrastructure if elected in October.

“We welcome the opening of this motorway and the many benefits it will bring to Auckland and Northland commuters.”

