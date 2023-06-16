Nash Report Highlights Govt Skills Shortage

“It’s not just the private sector struggling to find talent. The Government’s Cabinet is facing a severe skills shortage as well, and the only solution is to fire them all,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Stuart Nash, Michael Wood, and Jan Tinetti have all shown they can’t a run ministerial office let alone oversee significant portfolios impacting millions of New Zealanders.

“Nash tried to become involved in Police operations and immigration cases, and breached Cabinet confidentiality and collective responsibility. Wood couldn’t get someone to log on to Sharesies for him and get rid of his stake in Auckland Airport. Tinetti doesn’t appear to be across any of the detail in education, including attendance data releases.

“It’s no wonder the economy is in recession, wages are going backwards, places like Ōpōtiki resemble Mogadishu, and the health and education sectors are in crisis.

“Chris Hipkins’ Ministers aren’t up to their jobs.

“While it’s positive that Hipkins has shown some willingness to relieve Ministers of their portfolios once he’s come under pressure, if we want real change, New Zealanders will need to fire them all in October.”

