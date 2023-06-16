High Tech Centre To Deliver For Disability Sector

The Government’s $6.1m investment in a new centre manufacturing prosthetics and orthotics will support over 600 amputees and nearly 3,000 people with disabilities, Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishnan says.

The new Peke Waihanga – Artificial Limb Service Centre opened in Christchurch today.

“This state-of-the-art centre features seven new clinical spaces including three purpose-built rehabilitation areas,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“It also includes specific manufacturing technology for prosthetics and orthotics to be made in-house.

“Around 1 in 1000 Kiwis have lost a limb, and the support they need is both physical and emotional.

“So well as providing technological advances, Peke Waihanga will support amputees and those at risk of amputation in a world leading peer support evidence-based program.

“Medical students in their final year at Otago University are also now able to co-locate at the centre. This will enhance the students’ understanding of prosthetic and orthotic care and provide research opportunities to improve patient care in future.

“Input directly from patients and amputees has ensured Peke Waihanga has a

user-centred design.

“It’s a truly exciting initiative that I’m delighted the Government has been able to support.

“The new centre will future-proof the region, and the South Island, to respond to the increasing demands of an ageing population and the implications of chronic disease,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

