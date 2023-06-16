Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Layoffs Begin At Embattled Mega Polytech

Friday, 16 June 2023, 12:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Hundreds of polytechnic staff are paying the price of financial mismanagement at Labour’s Te Pūkenga mega-merger, National’s Tertiary Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

“Te Pūkenga staff around the country are being called into meetings this week and told their jobs are in jeopardy.

“I have been inundated with concerns from staff who say they are in shock at how the process is being handled, with some being given just two hours’ notice to secure a support person before their employment meetings.

“These are people who have given their all to this restructuring process and are now being treated with utter disrespect.

“Hard-working staff are paying the price for what is total mismanagement by Te Pūkenga, its board and the Labour Government.

“This mega-merger was doomed from the outset, with $200 million wasted on set-up costs, including a top-heavy and bureaucratic head office.

“As a result, as many as 1,000 staff around the country could lose their jobs as management attempts to claw back a $63 million deficit.

“Meanwhile, Te Pūkenga still hasn’t met its statutory obligation to submit its 2022 Annual Report to the Government by 30 April this year, meaning we remain in the dark about its current financial position.

“The polytechnic sector is now in total disarray. Student enrolments are down 10 per cent, and the very problems that Chris Hipkins said Te Pūkenga would fix, have actually got worse.

“The treatment of these staff also contrasts dramatically with my revelations this week that former Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town was paid $65,000 on five weeks of special leave, before receiving a payout of $195,000 at the time of his resignation.

“A National government would stop the centralisation of the polytechnic sector and focus on educational outcomes for our students.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 