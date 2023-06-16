Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Presumption Of Home Detention Plan Revealed

Friday, 16 June 2023, 7:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour Ministers must front up about their proposal for offenders imprisoned for up to two years to be automatically assumed to get released to home detention, says National’s Justice Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Seven Cabinet papers were produced last year that, if adopted, would implement a legal presumption of home detention even when a judge decides a prison sentence is the most appropriate consequence for an offender.

“It is perverse that Labour is focused on softening consequences for criminals when violent crime has increased by 33 per cent under its watch.

“There are good reasons why prison and home detention are currently different types of sentences. Imprisonment more strongly denounces the crime and protects public safety compared with home detention.

“That is why when a male was found guilty of raping five 15-year-old women last year, many were outraged he received nine months home detention instead of a prison sentence, and the Solicitor-General sought to appeal the sentence.

“Labour is willing to jeopardise public safety to achieve its target of reducing the prison population by 30 per cent with no regard for the impact on crime and victims in our communities.

“These proposals only came to light after intervention from the Ombudsman, with Labour attempting to keep its moves secret. National will continue to fight for Labour’s full sentencing plans to be made public.

“Kiwis are increasingly worried about their safety. Labour should be transparent about its plan to downgrade judges’ discretion to imprison someone.

“National is clear. Softening sentences is no way to safely reduce the prison population. The way to reduce the prison population is to reduce crime.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 