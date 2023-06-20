Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Income Guarantee A Clear And Immediate Solution To Prod Comm Findings

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party’s Income Guarantee could be a central pillar of the “social floor” recommended today by the Productivity Commission.

“Hundreds of thousands of people across Aotearoa are struggling every day to afford life’s essentials. There’s a clear and immediate solution and that’s an Income Guarantee paid for with a fair tax on the wealthiest few,” says the Green Party spokesperson for social development, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“A Fair Chance for All, released today by the Productivity Commission shines a light on the failure of successive governments to make sure everyone can always afford the basics – even when times are tough. It is a detailed study of the persistent drivers of poverty that no government in Aotearoa’s history has even been bold enough to tackle head on.

“Peel back the layers and layers of data presented in the report, and what you will find are families shivering at home, children going to bed hungry, and young people balancing school with working upwards of 20 or thirty hours a week to support their families.

“These are the real stories of what it means to live in “persistent disadvantage” and every single one is unacceptable. The Government has all the tools it needs to lift every single family out of poverty and our Income Guarantee is the way to do it.

“The Productivity Commission makes clear that an adequate income is essential for making sure people can meet their basic needs. And that’s what our Income Guarantee is: a commitment to every person in Aotearoa that no matter what, your income will never fall below $385 per week, after tax. For couples, our Income Guarantee will be at least $770, and a single parent will always have an income of at least $735.

“95% of people will pay less tax under the Income Guarantee and parents or caregivers’ will get the support they need with a top-up of up to $215 every week for the first child, and $135 a week for every other child. Plus, an additional universal top-up of $140 a week for every child under three.

“The Productivity Commission has today added to the piles and piles of evidence we have had for decades about the devastating consequences of persistent poverty. The time is now to do something about it,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who ended up being considerably more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, and against this backdrop of Opotikians going about their daily business, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension. More>>



 
 

Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>

