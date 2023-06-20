Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Market Study Welcome, But Govt Can Act Now

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is today welcoming the announcement of a market study into banks, but is urging the Government to act now and raise corporate taxes.

“Banks have made eye watering record profits recently due entirely to circumstances out of their control, while low income people in Aotearoa spend more and more of their income on essentials. A market study will be useful, but the time is now to lift every single family out of poverty through our Income Guarantee and to pay for it with a fairer tax system,” says the Green Party’s finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“The Green Party has been pushing for an inquiry into bank profits for almost two years and we’re pleased the government is finally taking action. However, it should not take an inquiry to realise that we have thousands of people struggling to cover the basics, while huge banks are able to line the back pockets of their wealthy shareholders.

“While we support this investigation, the government does not need to wait a whole year to act. Banks are making billions of dollars that could be taxed fairly and the money used to help people to make ends meet. That is one of the ways the Green Party would fund an Income Guarantee for every New Zealander.

“Our Ending Poverty Together plan would redesign the tax system, including increasing the corporate tax rate back to what it was over 10 years ago.

“Raising the corporate tax rate - and using the money to fund our Income Guarantee - is a simple and effective way for large corporations to pay their fair share, so we can make sure everyone in and out of work has the peace of mind that they can always cover life’s essentials.

“When the Reserve Bank and the Monopoly Watchdog says that we need to examine these profits, politicians should take a deeper look. But let us be very clear: refusing to access the resources we all need to make life better for everyone, is a political choice. Only the Greens are willing to redesign our tax system to make sure everyone has what they need,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who ended up being considerably more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, and against this backdrop of Opotikians going about their daily business, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension. More>>



 
 

Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 