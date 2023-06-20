Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cancer Treatment Also Ranked By Race

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 12:41 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT has been contacted by concerned health professionals telling us that access to cancer treatment is now being determined by race. The Government needs to end the discrimination and allow health practitioners to focus on need,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brook van Velden.

Minutes from a Cancer Control Agency (CCA) meeting in March 2022 show the CCA providing advice to Te Whatu Ora and the Māori Health Authority about “the way specialist cancer treatment and support services could/should be organised and distributed in Aotearoa to achieve optimal and equitable outcomes.”

“Cancer specialists have confirmed that this has led to the waiting list for chemotherapy being broken down by ethnicity, prioritising access to treatment based on a patient’s race. These professionals just want to do the best for all their patients but find themselves tied up with ethnicity-based checklists that they’re concerned will lead patients in need missing out.

“Approximately 25,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in New Zealand, almost everyone has been affected by it at some point in their life either directly or through friends and family.

“Imagine being shuffled up and down a waiting list for something as important as chemotherapy because of who your ancestors are. It is a fundamentally un-kiwi concept, but it seems like racial discrimination has become the official policy of the New Zealand Government.

“A person who is in great clinical need, has waited a long time, lives far from major medical facilities, and is poor could be Māori, European, Pacific, Indian or Chinese, and they should all be treated equally.

“If the existing criteria of clinical need, time waited, geographical location and economic deprivation are doing their job there’s no reason to add factors of race to the mix. The only possible outcome is that a person in greater need might wait longer or die on a waiting list because they had the wrong ancestors.

“This is sadly a classic example of what’s happening everywhere in the bureaucracy: arguing over identity rather than solving problems. We need to tell the public service that treating people differently based on race is lazy and divisive – they must get better at targeting need equally.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who ended up being considerably more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, and against this backdrop of Opotikians going about their daily business, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension. More>>



 
 

Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 