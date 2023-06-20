Labour Failing To Lift Children Out Of Poverty

The Child Poverty Related Indicators Report shows that Labour is failing to reduce child poverty, National’s Child Poverty Reduction spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“When Labour took office it promised to lift 100,000 children out of poverty by 2020. But two years on from that target date, Labour has tragically fallen 88,000 children short.

“This report shows that Labour continues to fail our most vulnerable, with 1 in 10 children across New Zealand reporting to live in households that run out of food, but 1 in 4 for Māori of Pasifika children.

“Material hardship is the best measure of child poverty because it is based on Kiwi families’ actual experiences, such as if their child has suitable clothes or if they can afford fresh fruit and vegetables.

“In four years under the last National Government, the number of children experiencing material hardship fell by more than 56,000. Under Labour, this promising trend has now stalled.

“With the country now in recession, hardship payments hitting record highs and benefit numbers projected to rise, this issue is only going to get worse with a Government that is out of ideas.

“National knows that through a strong economy we can reduce the cost-of-living, lift incomes for all, and afford the public services that will help lift families out of hardship and make real substantive change.”

