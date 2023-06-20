Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Failing To Lift Children Out Of Poverty

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 3:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Child Poverty Related Indicators Report shows that Labour is failing to reduce child poverty, National’s Child Poverty Reduction spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“When Labour took office it promised to lift 100,000 children out of poverty by 2020. But two years on from that target date, Labour has tragically fallen 88,000 children short.

“This report shows that Labour continues to fail our most vulnerable, with 1 in 10 children across New Zealand reporting to live in households that run out of food, but 1 in 4 for Māori of Pasifika children.

“Material hardship is the best measure of child poverty because it is based on Kiwi families’ actual experiences, such as if their child has suitable clothes or if they can afford fresh fruit and vegetables.

“In four years under the last National Government, the number of children experiencing material hardship fell by more than 56,000. Under Labour, this promising trend has now stalled.

“With the country now in recession, hardship payments hitting record highs and benefit numbers projected to rise, this issue is only going to get worse with a Government that is out of ideas.

“National knows that through a strong economy we can reduce the cost-of-living, lift incomes for all, and afford the public services that will help lift families out of hardship and make real substantive change.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who were actually more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension.More>>



 
 

Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for New Zealanders. Kiwis need to know they can trust their bank with their finances, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said. More>>



Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 