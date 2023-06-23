Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Government Must Come Clean On Police Numbers

Friday, 23 June 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour needs to come clean on how it met its promise of delivering 1,800 new Police officers, after concerning revelations in the New Zealand Herald today, National's Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Police Minister Ginny Andersen has left many questions unanswered about how the Government pulled off an unusually large increase in Police numbers the month before they celebrated hitting their 1,800 target.

"Since 2017, the Police muster has grown by an average of 26 staff per month. But the month before the Government claimed to hit its target, the muster increased by 157.

"With Police only graduating 138 front-line staff and losing 29 in that month, there is a shortfall of 48 officers, which the Minister still needs to explain.

“The Government has only said that ‘other movements’ played a role but has not clarified what this means.

"Why wouldn't the Minister just explain to New Zealanders how other movements contributed to this increase?

"It shouldn't be that hard, and until she does, it is hard not to assume that the numbers have been fudged, especially because this was a conveniently timed announcement when the Government was under immense pressure for its ongoing failings in law and order.

“Labour promised to the be the most transparent Government ever, but their refusal to front up and explain this shows that promise that was nothing but lip service.”

