Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Soaring Repair Costs For NZDF Clunkers

Monday, 26 June 2023, 3:12 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand taxpayers have coughed up $33 million worth of repairs for the New Zealand Defence Force’s two Boeings in less than a year,” says ACT’s Defence spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

“They’re now so unreliable that the Prime Minister can’t travel in one of them without having the other one following as a spare in case they lose one or it breaks. New Zealand’s out of date air fleet is becoming a source of national embarrassment.

“Last year ACT revealed that $70 million was spent on maintenance and repairs between 2017 and mid 2022. Less than a year since then and a further $33 million has been spent. The planes are breaking down more and costing more as time passes.

“The reason we’re stuck with these clunkers is because the Government is underinvesting in defence. At the moment we’re lucky to be able to successfully get off the tarmac let alone defend ourselves, our allies and our values in today’s increasingly volatile strategic environment.

“ACT would address this by committing two per cent of GDP to Defence spending.

“Our Defence force is full of hardworking Kiwis who want to protect and serve their country. We need to give our brave men and women the tools and resources they need. This kind of targeted spending would send a message to the rest of the world.

“The target of two per cent of GDP is what all of our traditional allies, including Australia, are committed to and would demonstrate the seriousness with which we take our defence obligations.

“This is the kind of valuable spending that government should be doing, protecting our country and aligning us with our allies.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt. More>>



 
 
ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More>>


New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More>>


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More>>

Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More>>


Gun Control NZ: Gun Registry Launched

Recent gang-related gun violence in Auckland was fuelled by guns bought by licensed owners who did it because they thought they could get away with it. From today, all dealer sales will be recorded in the registry, ending impunity for people diverting guns to criminals. More>>


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 