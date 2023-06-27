Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Boosting Rehabilitation And Reintegration Of Prisoners

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Legislation providing improved rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners, particularly those on remand, will have its first reading this afternoon.

The changes in the Corrections Act will allow the limited mixing of remand and convicted prisoners for educational, religious, kaupapa Māori and therapeutic

Programmes essential for integrating back into society, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said.

“Currently people on remand have limited access to programmes, such as alcohol and drug treatment, because they cannot be mixed with sentenced prisoners who have been found guilty of a crime, but that doesn’t mean they should be stopped from getting the help they need,” Kelvin Davis said.

“The Bill will allow them to take part in those therapeutic programmes while also protecting the important principle that remand accused prisoners are treated as innocent – part of our binding international commitments.”

“The changes should also increase access for people on remand to literacy and numeracy programmes as the low number of participants can sometimes mean courses do not have the required number of people to be run. This change will allow a remand prisoner to join a class involving convicted prisoners if they wish to,” Kelvin Davis said.

Another key change in the legislation will build on Corrections’ current strategy, Hōkai Rangi, to further improve rehabilitation and reintegration outcomes for Māori who make up a disproportionate percentage of the prison population.

“Our approach is making a real difference when it comes to things like reconviction and reimprisonment rates, which are all trending downwards,” Kelvin Davis said.

“These changes will help boost that approach and will also lead to better outcomes for non-Māori in prison, who are also eligible for these programmes.”

Other updates to the Corrections Act are also being made as the prison environment has changed rapidly, while ensuring prisoners are held to account for disruptive behaviour and assaults on staff is also a focus.

While Corrections can currently monitor mail and phone calls of prisoners to ensure the safety of prisons, it has no ability to effectively monitor other technologies such as email and video calling.

These changes are being made to allow monitoring of prisoner’s access to these technologies in limited instances. Restrictions will be in place around privacy and any monitoring will be more focused toward higher risk prisoners.

“Technology is changing and we need to make sure concerning behaviour by prisoners can be monitored appropriately, especially to identify potential harm to victims” Kelvin Davis said.

“For example, we need to know if a prisoner is contacting a registered victim or threatening people in the community. But at the same time I expect these powers to always be used appropriately and only when necessary.”

