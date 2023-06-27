Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s Education Policy Failing Our Kids, Failing Our Future

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 1:39 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour’s handling of education is failing our kids, and as a result failing our future as a country,” said ACT’s Education Spokesperson Chris Baillie today. “Labour is letting down the people that most need our help.”

“The numbers are appalling.
- Attendance has been falling since 2015
- Barely half of New Zealand students attended school ‘regularly’ in Term 4 last year.
- Almost 9,000 children are ‘missing’ from the education system, a number that has almost doubled in the past year.

“Today we learnt that few of the over 2,000 children in alternative education – the system meant to catch those who aren’t succeeding in regular schooling – achieved NCEA level 2.

“As the Education Review Office said "Alternative Education is potentially a missed opportunity to change these young people's life trajectories. … The long-term costs for the young person, their family, and broader society are very significant."

“New Zealand can’t afford to keep missing these opportunities. In doing so, this government is ruining people’s lives, creating misery, and impoverishing us as a nation.

“What is particularly galling is the amount of money wasted by Labour which otherwise could have been spent on essential services like education. Just in the last 48 hours we’ve seen Labour waste $5 million on a ski-field ($2,500 per student in alternative education), $158 million on expired RATs and $128 million bailing out universities after destroying one of their most profitable income streams by locking international students out of the country.

“Every year Labour wastes $350 million on Fees Free for first year Uni students, rewarding the well off and successful – who can vote – at the expense of every other education sector.

“ACT will cut the waste and get kids back to school. We need real change and real solutions for our education system, so we can have better outcomes for New Zealand children.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt.



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help.


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services.


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden.

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says.


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says.


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 