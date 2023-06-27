Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bailout Is Band-aid Economics Of Labour’s Making

Tuesday, 27 June 2023
New Zealand National Party

Labour’s bailout for the Tertiary sector is the result of its own economic mismanagement and delay in opening the border to the international students that New Zealand depends on, National’s Tertiary Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

“The Labour Government has nobody to blame but itself for the financial strife that New Zealand’s universities are in.

“Labour’s refusal to open the border to international students has hammered universities, while the high inflation fallout of their economic mismanagement has made the situation even worse.

“Instead of focussing on the tertiary sector's major challenges, Labour has been preoccupied with its failing polytechnic mega-merger, which has only worsened New Zealand’s vocational sector.

“More than 20,000 international students were studying in New Zealand when Labour took office. Last year, the number was less than 6,000.

“COVID had a major impact on this, but the Government moved at a snail’s pace to bring these students back.

“By late 2021, Australia was already aggressively attracting international students back across its borders and offering incentives for international students to go there.

“When New Zealand finally allowed a limited number of 5,000 students to return, students faced major delays because Immigration New Zealand was unequipped to process their visas. As a result, students uncertain about their ability to study in New Zealand simply chose to go elsewhere.

“Additionally, the Labour Government’s imposition of strict regulations on post-study work visas dramatically impacted international enrolments, with many opting to study in other countries where they could work and support themselves.

“Labour’s mismanagement has decimated the international student market in this country and, in doing so, has cost our universities millions, while the high inflation fallout of Labour’s economic mismanagement has made the situation even worse.

“Today’s bailout does not come as a surprise given Labour’s approach to the tertiary sector, but it shouldn’t have been needed at all.

“National would disestablish Te Pūkenga, focus on bringing international students back and getting inflation under control.

“We would also focus on ensuring more students are meeting the University Entrance requirements and that starts with our Teaching the Basics Brilliantly policy.”

