Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Anyone Can Be PM For A Day

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Acting PM Carmel Sepuloni’s comedy routine in Parliament today was a depressing reminder of just how much money this Government has spent and how little it has achieved with it. But at least she proved social mobility is improving in New Zealand - it really seems anyone can be PM for a day”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Challenged on multiple occasions to name one area where more spending has delivered better outcomes for everyday New Zealanders, all the Acting Prime Minister could do was return to her pre-prepared script detailing all the various ways Labour has wasted taxpayer money.

“Given one last chance to explain what that money had achieved, she chose to highlight Labour’s record on housing and that beneficiaries were getting more money.

“Why she would choose housing, a continuing crisis for people who are renting and trying to buy a house, is unclear.

“Since the Government came to office, spending per person on:

  • Education has risen 8.4 per cent faster than inflation
  • Law and order has risen 17.1 per cent faster than inflation
  • Health has risen 34.8 per cent faster than inflation.

“The public service grew by 33 per cent, or 15,458 people, from 2017 to 2023. Have any key metrics improved? Are we safer? Are more children going to school and getting better results?

“It would be a damning indictment on Labour if after six years and growing government spending to $137 billion a year that it could only point to a continuing housing crisis and more handouts for beneficiaries.

“New Zealanders need to fire Labour and vote for real change on 14 October.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt.



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help.


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services.


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden.

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says.


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says.


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 