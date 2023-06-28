Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Covid-19 Inquiry Needs Broader Public Input

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT is concerned that the Royal Commission into Covid-19 Lessons Learned is unnecessarily restricting the public’s ability to make submissions, which will defeat their stated aim of getting a wide variety of viewpoints and experiences,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Restricting public feedback to online submissions and some ‘invite-only’ forums and hui will only serve to further alienate sections of society who objected strongly to some elements of our Covid-19 response.

“One of the aims of the Inquiry should be to offer a voice to people who feel excluded and work to bring New Zealand together as a community. ACT would like to see more inclusive, open public forums included as part of this exercise.

“The Inquiry is not simply about learning what Labour did wrong. It is about working out what we need to do right, and one of the things we need to learn is how to address future pandemics in a way that is more inclusive and less harmful to society.

There will be another pandemic. Probably not this year, hopefully not in the next decade, but it will come. If we get this inquiry right, it will not only save New Zealand billions of dollars in costly mistakes, but it could also help us avoid the harmful social division that was such a feature of our Covid response.

“We can't afford to miss the opportunity to bring everyone on board with our future pandemic response and ensure we don’t make the same mistakes again. While other parties are focused on the next election, ACT is focused on the next generation.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media Bingeing On Foreign News Narratives

Gosh. According to a tip leaked to a journalist from the Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, our Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago. Co-incidentally, this elderly revelation was published on the eve of a visit to China by PM Chris Hipkins, and got splashed over the New Zealand media just as Hipkins and his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 