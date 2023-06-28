National Will Stop Labour’s Attack On Trout Fishing

A National government will restore the rights of trout and salmon fishers by repealing Labour’s harmful Natural and Built Environment Bill, National’s Hunting and Fishing spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“Labour’s changes to the RMA will water down the protection of trout and salmon habitats unnecessarily, undermining this important Kiwi recreational activity.

“Freshwater fishing is an important pastime for approximately 300,000 New Zealanders. It plays a constructive part in recreation, food gathering, mental health and provides jobs.

“Labour’s RMA changes will jeopardise this. While the select committee has tried to repair the damage of Labour’s changes, this draft law does not go far enough and trout and salmon fishing remains under threat.

“Labour either does not understand the negative impact that their changes will have on hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders, or simply doesn't care.

“National recognises that trout fishers are conservationists at heart. We need to ensure that future generations can enjoy these activities by striking the right balance between conservation and recreation.

“National will repeal the Natural and Built Environment Bill and ensure that trout and salmon fishing is properly protected in legislation.”

