Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Must Explain $10k A Day COVID Storage

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 3:23 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The same Government that banned private companies from importing rapid antigen tests now admits it’s spent $45 million in 14 months on storage for expired and expiring rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PPE that will likely never be used,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Health Minister Ayesha Verrall admitted this after I questioned her in Parliament. She has many more questions to answer on behalf of New Zealand taxpayers who are footing the bill for all this waste.

“The Minister needs to answer why it is still paying around $10,000 per day to store COVID gear? How much of it is still usable, and how much is worth storing? How much would be cheaper to discard and replace another time?

“The Government often blames the cost-of-living crisis and New Zealanders’ economic struggles on ‘COVID,’ but the truth is that we have Government waste to blame for inflation. The Government has spent $45 million storing gear that won’t be used.

“They would have been better to simply give it away when it was useful. They could have given it to supermarkets and let them offer it as a storefront freebee while COVID was still a major issue, and the gear hadn’t expired.

“At the same time the Government was chastising people for panic buying toilet paper it was panic buying tens of millions of RATs and other COVID equipment. At least the toilet paper will get used.

“While some of the PPE might still be useful, it may already cost more to store than it is worth, and if it hasn’t yet it will soon. This kind of disastrous economic management throughout Government is a good example of why inflation and interest rates are rising.

“Wasting $158 million in expired or near expired RATs was just the tip of the iceberg. Labour’s mountain of waste continues to grow and there is no indication they plan on stopping it. The only logical solution is to vote them out.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 

Government: Prime Minister Meets With President Xi

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing today. More

PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 