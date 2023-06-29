McLean Institute Bill Passes First Reading

The McLean Institute (Trust Variation) Bill, a Private Bill that updates and varies the terms of the McLean Institute set out in its trust deed, to allow the Institute to continue to provide assistance to disadvantaged women and their children has passed its first reading in parliament, MP for Christchurch Central Duncan Webb says.

“While the Trust was set up for altruistic purposes, to support women and their children who were in destitute circumstances, the language used in its incorporation is of its time, and has had the unfortunate effect of limiting potential beneficiaries of the Institute’s support”, says Duncan Webb.

“The Board of the Institute has observed that it has become significantly more difficult over time to give effect to the original charitable purpose given changes in societal norms and language mean it is rare for a person to qualify for support,

“In order for the Institute to continue supporting women and children, the Bill broadens the purpose of the trust to allow application of trust assets to a number of good causes”, says Duncan Webb.

Editors notes:

The McLean Institute is a charitable trust based in Christchurch that was incorporated in 1909. The Institute was set up pursuant to the will of Allan McLean, who wished to provide financial assistance to women and their children who were in destitute circumstances by way of creating a public institution for their benefit. The initial focus of the trust was to provide long-term housing and daily necessities for the beneficiaries.

A Private Bill in a Bill that ask for a change to, or an exemption from, a law for the benefit of a particular person or group. They are promoted by individuals or groups seeking Parliament’s help to change how an existing law applies to them.

Private bills are commonly concerned with matters relating to private trusts, such as land held in trust for use by the community, to facilitate changes to the structure of banking corporations, or to make changes to individual birth registrations.

More information about private Bills can be found at https://www.parliament.nz/en/visit-and-learn/how-parliament-works/fact-sheets/what-is-a-private-bill/

