National Will Keep New Zealanders Safer On Our Roads

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will deliver where Labour has failed and roll out roadside drug testing to keep New Zealanders safer on our roads, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Alcohol and drugs are the number one contributing factor in fatal road accidents in New Zealand, with 199 deaths on our roads in 2022 attributed to alcohol and drugs.

“Currently there is no roadside drug testing in New Zealand. Last year Labour passed a law to introduce roadside drug testing in March of this year. However, three months later there is still no sign of it because Labour’s law failed to allow Police to use oral fluid drug testing devices – leaving Police with no way of screening drivers.

“Oral fluid drug tests are used overseas, including in states throughout Australia, and are the easiest way to screen drivers for drugs.

“These tests are accurate around 95 per cent of the time, but currently do not comply with New Zealand law which requires tests to be highly accurate to be used in evidence.

“National will change the law to allow oral fluid drug tests to be used to screen drivers’ at the roadside. If a driver fails two roadside tests, a sample from the second test will be sent to a laboratory to confirm the result. Laboratory testing is more accurate and will provide police with the evidence they need to charge the driver.

“This would bring New Zealand in line with overseas standards and remove unnecessary restrictions around the use of oral fluid testing.

“The oral fluid drug tests will be funded out of the New Zealand Transport Agency’s Road Safety Partnership Programme with Police.

“Every single day that goes by without random roadside drug testing is another day that puts New Zealanders’ lives at risk. National will give Police the tools they need to rollout random roadside drug testing in New Zealand as soon as possible.

“This is yet another abject failure by Labour. It follows new figures out today that show Labour is failing to meet the alcohol breath testing target at a time when alcohol related deaths have hit a new high.

“Police have a target of 3 million breath tests each year, but that target has not been achieved once in the last six years.

“New Zealanders deserve a government that delivers on what it says, especially when it comes to road safety.”

Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, & Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

