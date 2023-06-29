Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Will Mauri Make Our Water Safe To Drink

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Labour Government’s obsession with adding race-based hierarchy to every piece of legislation has come to Three Waters,” says ACT’s Infrastructure Spokesperson Simon Court, “but will it fix our broken pipes and make our water safe to drink?”

“Under the Water Services Entities Amendment Bill, the powers awarded to the general population through “community priority statements” are far less than those awarded to local Māori through “Te Mana o te Wai statements”.

The Regional Representative Groups, which appoints the boards of the new Water Services Entities (WSE) “may consider” the Community Priority Statements as part of “any comments it makes” on the WSE’s planning and reporting documents.

“In contrast, WSEs must respond directly to Te Mana o te Wai statements and they “must include a plan that sets out how the water services entity intends... to give effect to Te Mana o te Wai, to the extent that it applies to the entity’s duties, functions, and powers.”

“The obvious question is why the difference and what will that do to make water better? The answer is absolutely nothing. In fact, it may well lead to worse outcomes.

“Te Mana o te Wai are intended to “protect the mauri of the wai”. Mauri is not defined within the legislation, it is described as a te ao Māori concept that speaks both to the life energy that flows through all things and the interconnectedness of all things. It is spiritualism. It’s the same as waving crystals over the water to drive out evil spirits, and it’s truly bonkers.

“When I turn on my tap, don’t want to hope the ‘life energy’ of the water coming out won’t kill me. I want to know that science has been applied and that the water is safe to drink.

“The segregation and prioritisation of local Māori input into the provision of water infrastructure above that of the wider community is another government policy which doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The addition of vague spiritual elements into the mix makes it worse. I do not understand why this government is creating an environment which does not deliver better outcomes and promotes division.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, & Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 