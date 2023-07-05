Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Enough Of The Failures, Kelvin Davis Must Resign

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Kelvin Davis needs to put his money where his mouth is. If he’s going to call for resignations over scandals in opposition, he should be prepared to stand down himself when he loses control of his department and has the same problems occurring that he was once so vehemently against,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“In 2015, in response to assertions that fight clubs were occurring in prisons, Davis said there was only one appropriate course of action; “The Minister needs to resign. His bosses need to resign, his officials all need to resign.”

“Now similar scenes are playing out under his watch. And it is just one of many things he has failed at. He should hold himself accountable to the same standard he does others and resign.

“The issue that Davis was so opposed to in 2015 occurred while SERCO oversaw prisons. At least the Government then had the ability to just cancel their contract. Now, the Government is entirely in charge, and entirely responsible for what is going wrong.

“This is yet another in a long line of controversies Davis has overseen in his two and a half years as Children’s Minister. There has been:

  • The tragic deaths of children in care.
  • Multiple rooftop standoffs and attempted breakouts of youth justice facilities.
  • Increasing amounts of harm towards children caused by Oranga Tamariki staff. Which increased to 80 incidents in 2022 alone.
  • Staff spending two years on paid leave while under investigation.
  • Multiple damning reviews into practice and delivery within the ministry.
  • A massive decrease in the amount of children in care registered with a GP or medical practice.
  • Abuse complainants waiting more than two years with no resolution to their complaints
  • The Oranga Tamariki designated helpline reported as often being left unattended.
  • Children removed from loving homes because of the ethnicity of their carers.
  • Community workers threatening strike action at the same time senior management was receiving pay increases.
  • Poor vetting of staff leading to them defrauding the Government.

“That is Kelvin Davis’s record as Children Minister. If he keeps his job then the Government is telling Kiwis everywhere that this record of failure is acceptable. Even more concerning is what will he screw up next?

“Oranga Tamariki is symptomatic of the problems within the public service. It is focussed on identity rather than practical problem solving. Things are particularly bad because it has a Minister who is not driving any change or pushing for better outcomes. It just lurches from one failure to another.

“Oranga Tamariki has a duty to serve New Zealand’s most vulnerable children, and the Minister is responsible for making sure they do that. ACT’s Karen Chhour is achieving more in opposition with her campaign to get rid of Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act, which leads to children being removed from safe and loving homes because of their ethnicity. Her petition has received 13,400 signatures.

“ACT also knows that Oranga Tamariki isn’t equipped to handle youth justice facilities. Our alternative budget transfers responsibility to Corrections and funds the construction of 200 new youth justice beds.

“Kiwis can’t keep paying the price for Labour’s low standards. In the case of Oranga Tamariki, it is New Zealand’s most vulnerable who suffer the consequences. They deserve better.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.

Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More



 
 
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 