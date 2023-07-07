Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Funding To Reduce Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Government funding will allow commercial building tenants and owners to improve the climate and energy efficiency of their buildings, Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods has announced.

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to install and upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient and low emissions heating.

“We want to partner with businesses to ensure commercial office buildings are largely powered by renewable energy and the programme is a critical part to achieving this,” Megan Woods said.

“The ‘GIDI: Commercial Buildings’ funding helps businesses overcome a capital hurdle that can prevent investment in clean equipment with the highest efficiency rather than continuing to rely on less efficient alternatives.

“The commercial building sector produces around 2 MtCO2 annually,[1] or 6.4% of our energy-related emissions, and this programme will help speed up the replacement of fossil fuel boilers that are not yet at the end of their life and would otherwise remain in service for years.

“We know there’s a growing list of businesses that are keen to get going and decarbonise their operations and this fund is designed to support that transition.

“Many of our commercial buildings heat their spaces and water with coal, diesel and gas when we have the tech, like electric hot water heat pumps, that would significantly reduce these emissions.”

“New Zealand’s commercial buildings use 21% of the country’s electricity annually – which costs businesses approximately $800 million every year, so more energy efficiency will save businesses money in the long term, and support a more renewable and resilient grid,” Megan Woods said.

“The benefits of the GIDI fund are already being realised across New Zealand. So far, we have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. 22 of these are already complete or being commissioned right now with all set for completion by December 2027,” Megan Woods said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies.


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More


Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 