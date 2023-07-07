National Will Deliver For Dunedin Hospital

A National government will build the hospital Dunedin needs, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti and List MP based in Dunedin Michael Woodhouse say.

“If elected in October, National will deliver all the beds, operating theatres and radiology services that Labour removed,” says Dr Reti.

“The cost of this commitment is $29.5 million and will be fully funded as part of the next National government’s programme of capital investment.

“This will cover 23 inpatient beds, two operating theatres, and a PET scanner at Dunedin Hospital.

“Today’s announcement is the latest in National’s plans to boost New Zealand’s public health system. National has already announced it will train an extra 220 doctors a year and bond nurses and midwives to stay in New Zealand for five years, helping to ensure the healthcare workers needed to staff Dunedin Hospital, and others, will be available.”

“It has been six long years with almost no progress in Dunedin and meanwhile, the health of patients suffers,” says Mr Woodhouse.

“The South deserves a hospital that will be fit for purpose for generations, not a patch up job.

“The previous National Government committed to delivering the hospital that people in the South needed, and we will follow through with that promise.

“National knows how to get things done, and it is past time to accelerate this painfully slow-moving project.”

