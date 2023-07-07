Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Ignored Rules On Half-billion IT Contract

Friday, 7 July 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour ignored its own procurement rules in awarding a half a billion-dollar IT contract for Three Waters in an effort to save time, only to delay the project, National's Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

“Buried in hundreds of documents released this week is confirmation that in deciding who would provide IT services for Three Waters, a contract which is budgeted to cost around $530 million, Cabinet chose not to run an open market procurement, as required by government procurement rules to ensure value for money.

“The only justification offered was the need to meet the self-imposed deadline for starting up the proposed and undemocratic mega-entities, which would have run Labour’s Three Waters’ plan.

“However, after Labour attempted to appease public uproar at the unpopular reforms, the deadline was dropped as part of the Three Waters reset, but by then the expensive IT contract was already in place.

“The business case made it clear to Ministers that the closed tender approach that was being followed was not compliant with government procurement rules, so Ministers knew exactly what they were doing.

“The procurement rules exist to protect the integrity of government contracts and ensure value for taxpayers' money. While the rules are less important for minor contracts, for major contracts providing complex services, they should be followed.

“Agreeing in haste to spend more than half a billion dollars while ignoring the rules is a slap in the face to taxpayers who have had to foot the bill for the failing Three Waters reform program every step of the way.

“National will end this once and for all by repealing Three Waters in our first 100 days in office.

“Under National’s plan, communities will decide how best to deliver water services with like-minded councils, avoiding the need for bloated bureaucracies like Labour’s mega-entities. Because communities and councils already back National’s plan, we won’t need to hide our dealings behind closed doors to avoid scrutiny like Labour has.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More


Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 