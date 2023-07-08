Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Davis Can’t Hide Behind Reviews

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 6:05 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It was the same old story from Kelvin Davis on Newshub Nation this morning, hiding behind yet another Oranga Tamariki review instead of taking action,” says ACT’s Children spokesperson Karen Chhour.

“Over the past couple of weeks Oranga Tamariki has been all through the headlines for sexual abuse, filming of fights, and attempted breakouts. Kelvin Davis wants to take credit for “flushing out the bad behaviour”. He should be ashamed that things have gotten so bad under his watch.

“As opposition Corrections spokesperson, Davis called for Ministers resign for much less than the long list of failures he has presided over. He should hold himself accountable to the same standard he does others and resign.

“Davis says they will review recruitment and training of staff. There was already an Oranga Tamariki review in 2021 that exposed issues around recruitment and training, do we really need another review to tell us what we already know? It’s time for action.

“The last few years has been proof enough that the Government can’t review their way out of this situation. At what point does the Minister take some responsibility?

“ACT’s alternative budget transfers responsibility to Corrections and funds the construction of 200 new youth justice beds. There needs to be facilities run by Corrections available to hold offenders accountable. Davis himself admitted they should be looking towards Corrections for improvements to staff training.

“Oranga Tamariki is there to care for the vulnerable. Corrections is there to correct and rehabilitate. They are different jobs and Oranga Tamariki just isn’t up to the job of running these facilities.

“As well as keeping offenders safely away from the public, Corrections is there to rehabilitate. This means there can be a focus on ensuring access to mental health support and rehabilitation within a stable environment, in some cases, for the first time in their lives.

“Oranga Tamariki is failing in its core function, to provide care and protection to children in need. Minister Kelvin Davis has been missing in action for incident after incident, every time his department is pulled up for yet another issue he grumbles but nothing ever changes.

“Oranga Tamariki needs to be serving our most vulnerable children and giving them the best chance in life. There’s no more time for excuses and apologies, they need to start delivering.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More


Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 