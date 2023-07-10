Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Min Of Health Contracts Raise New Conflict Questions

Monday, 10 July 2023, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Revelations that the immediate family of a senior Minister has received at least a quarter of a million dollars from a ministry for which he had responsibility – and yet no conflict of interest was declared - raises serious questions that require answers, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Parliamentary questions have disclosed that a company headed by the partner of Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare, and which also employs other members of his family, has been awarded government contracts worth at least $593,000 in the past two years. At least $249,000 worth of contracts were awarded by the Ministry of Health.

“On the face of it, this represents a clear conflict of interest. Yet there is no reference to Mr Henare declaring any conflict in the public register released by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

“New Zealand is a small country, and it is not unreasonable to expect professional and personal paths to cross. However, the partner and family of a Minister receiving hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars deserves an explanation and assurances that proper processes have been followed. It is a breach of the Cabinet Manual to not declare a conflict, and another breach to not manage it.

“The rules are very clear that even a perception of deriving benefit from a personal association with a Minister requires management.

“Labour already has an appalling record on managing conflicts of interest. Just this year we have seen Stuart Nash sacked over disclosure of confidential Cabinet information to donors, Michael Wood resigning over his failure to declare shareholdings in companies he had ministerial powers over and Kiri Allan failing to properly declare a donation linked to Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon. Mr Foon was also forced to resign from his role over a separate failure to disclose interests in emergency housing.

“New Zealanders deserve answers from both Mr Henare and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins as to how such a massive conflict has been managed and whether it has been done so appropriately.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More


Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 