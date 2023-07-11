Damien Smith Not Seeking Re-election

ACT MP Damien Smith has announced he will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 General Election.

“Damien has been a valued member of ACT since 2020 and I thank him for his service and hard work,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“He came to politics from a successful banking career in multiple countries and has used that expertise in Parliament, particularly with his Member’s Bill to liberalise our overseas investment laws and to bring about common-sense changes to the CCCFA.

“His distinctly Irish cheer and optimism will be missed, and the ACT caucus wishes him all the best for the future.”

“Damien has worked hard over the past three years, particularly in the East Auckland community where he has been a constant fixture, flying the flag for ACT at countless events,” says ACT President Henry Lynch.

“We are proud of the way the 2020 intake of MPs has performed over the past three years, and while it’s a shame to see Damien move on, we’re optimistic about the new talent the Party has attracted for 2023.”

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to those who have provided me with support, mentorship, and guidance during my tenure in Parliament. I’m lucky to have been a part of such a high-performing group of MPs who all truly want a better future for New Zealand,” says Damien Smith.

“My goal has always been to inject a pragmatic business perspective into ACT’s aspirations for a growing economy, and I believe a strong ACT presence in Government is the best chance New Zealand has for real change.”

