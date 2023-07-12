Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

A More Humane And Accountable Oranga Tamariki

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 6:42 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Oranga Tamariki (OT) has failed our most vulnerable children by avoiding accountability, treating kids as an ethnicity first, and failing to preside over youth justice facilities they never should have been running in the first place” says ACT Party Leader David Seymour.

“We’ve seen where the current path leads. It’s easier to help a broken kid than a broken adult, ACT will better equip Oranga Tamariki to do just that.”

“I know what it’s like to be a child moving between homes dealing with the state care system. All these years later and despite the name change, Oranga Tamariki is no better than Child, Youth and Family was when I was young. I came to Parliament to make a difference for kids like me going through the state care system. Today, I’m proud to announce ACT’s plan for a more humane and accountable Oranga Tamariki,” says ACT’s Children spokesperson Karen Chhour.

Seymour says:

“ACT will:

  • Establish an accessible and child-friendly monitoring system which is truly independent from Government
  • Offer kids the continuity of support in care they need by dividing the ‘social worker’ duties into a ‘Mentor’, focussed on support and advocacy, and a ‘Child Protection Officer,’ focussed on statutory duties.
  • Increase public accountability of OT’s Chief Executive
  • Devolve service provision, empowering support from within communities
  • Make caregiving more attractive to address a national shortage
  • Transfer youth justice functions from OT to Corrections

“Children in state care often find themselves with no consistent source of caring support in their lives as they move from home to home. ACT will give kids the consistency they need by rescoping OT social worker duties into two distinct parts. The ‘mentor,’ employed by the Independent Children’s Monitor (ICM), will focus on support and advocacy and will assist the child throughout their time in state care. The ‘Child Protection Officer’ role will be employed by OT and responsible for carrying out its statutory duties. A consistent figure whose sole responsibilities will be support and advocacy will be a welcome change from the status quo, where the same organisation is responsible for uplifting, family court proceedings, custody of the child and youth justice.

“Labour let kids down with its appalling OT oversight reform last year, which stripped accountability and shunted the “Independent” Children’s Monitor (ICM) to the Education Review Office. ACT will undo this and create greater oversight independence by establishing the ICM as an Independent Crown Entity. The complaints system will be accessible and child-friendly, with a ‘no wrong door’ policy.

“While the ICM acts as an external monitor, who is the accountable figurehead within OT? Throughout the litany of failures we have seen from OT, it is often unclear where the buck stops. Is it with the staff? The managers? The Chief Executive? The Minister? ACT says that a culture shift to excellent performance must start with good, accountable governance. ACT will increase the accountability of the OT Chief Executive through a series of publicly reported KPIs, such as time taken to respond to a Report of Concern and cooperation with the complaints process. Many of the KPIs will be measured by the ICM. This will ensure there is a directly responsible figure who is publically accountable for the performance of the agency as a whole, and will put an end to the chain of finger-pointing whenever a failing is identified within OT.

“It has long been said that raising a child takes a village – ACT agrees. As evidenced by the success of Charter Schools, children’s communities are better poised to understand their needs than Wellington bureaucrats. ACT will gradually devolve full responsibility and accountability to community groups for the commissioning of support services and case management. The devolution model would include an outcomes contract and quarterly financial auditing. ACT has the long term vision of shifting the protective custody of children from the State to iwi and community groups.

“I hear time and time again that OT makes being a caregiver difficult and unpleasant. Decisions about the child’s life as small as whether they can get a haircut or go to school camp cannot be made without approval from OT and the birth parents. ACT would give caregivers the right to make everyday decisions by default.

“Finally, ACT will remove the youth justice functions from OT and place them where they always should have been – Corrections. It is clear that OT does not have the capacity for such a broad range of duties, and youth justice is better suited to Corrections’ existing capabilities. While it is true that many children who go through youth justice are known to OT, not all children known to OT go on to be criminals. The decision to put state care and youth justice under the same roof is admission of state care’s failure, and reads like an expectation that these vulnerable kids will go on to offend. ACT says we can have greater hopes for our children in care than this.

“ACT’s visionary overhaul of Oranga Tamariki will create a more humane and accountable system focussed on children’s safety and freedom from abuse and neglect. By creating transparent and independent systems of accountability, it will eliminate the “sweep it under the rug” attitude which has been so pervasive in the state care system. By splitting the social worker into ‘mentor’ and ‘child protection officer,’ ACT will create a system where vulnerable children have a consistent figure to support and care for them throughout their time in state care. By reassigning youth justice functions to Corrections, ACT will ensure that Oranga Tamariki is not conflated with criminal offending and is solely focused on the safety and wellbeing of kids in its care.

“It’s obvious that Oranga Tamariki is failing our most vulnerable kids. Only ACT is drawing on lived experience in the state care system to propose an alternative.”

The policy document is here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 