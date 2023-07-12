Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

When Will Media Call Out Te Pāti Māori's Racism?

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 11:21 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Te Pāti Māori continues to show that it’s the only racist political party in Parliament, openly and brazenly engaging in discrimination in a media that refuses to hold them accountable for it”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Yet another example of Te Pāti Māori's racism has emerged, published on a TVNZ spinoff.

“Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Te Pāti Māori’s candidate for Hauraki-Waikato, was interviewed by Re: News about Matariki, and was reported as saying:

‘She says there’s a difference between Māori celebrating the New Year and Pākehā celebrating the New Year. The Pākehā concept is often about getting drunk and releasing fireworks at midnight, whereas the Māori concept is about releasing in a spiritual and healthy healing way.’

“The truth is that people of many backgrounds celebrate New Year in a variety of ways, while people will celebrate Matariki in a variety of ways, too. There are many ways people's behaviour can be categorised, but Maipi-Clarke chose race. It we are truly to ‘give nothing to racism’, then political candidates need to stop with the racial profiling.

“This follows numerous examples of racism from Te Pāti Māori and Rawiri Waititi.

“Te Pāti Māori’s sports policy made the claim that, ‘It is a known fact that Māori genetic makeup is stronger than others.’

On 14 February, on his Instagram page, Rawiri Waititi said:

‘This day 14 February 1779 Captain Cook was killed in Hawaii. Cook opened Te Moana Nui a Kiwa to the British coloniser, under the assumption that our lands had not been discovered. Let’s not allow the coloniser to continue to distract us from our truth and what really deserves to be celebrated. Valentines Day is only a distraction from the real kaupapa of today. We stand with our Kanaka Maoli of Hawaii.’

‘In a reply to a comment on the post, Waititi went further: 'Happy Cook Cooked day.'

“In April, Waititi opposed the appointment of a chairperson of the Independent Police Conduct Authority because he wasn’t Māori: ‘we believe this appointment represents a missed opportunity from the Government to have appointed a tangata whenua leader to chair the IPCA. And so we will not be supporting this motion.’

In March 2021, Waititi tweeted: ‘The cau casity [sic] of Caucasian’s [sic] and their ‘active assimilation agenda’. Pay them no attention, their archaic species is becoming more extinct as a new Aotearoa is on the rise. Tangata Whenua + Tangata Tiriti = Aotearoa > Tangata Whenua + Pakeha = Old Zealand.’

“Te Pāti Māori consistently complains about racism in New Zealand, but consistently engages in it.

“It seems to subscribe to the notion that some racial groups are superior or inferior. That idea has been used to justify discrimination and, when taken to its extreme, resulted in some of history’s worst crimes. It’s disgraceful that a parliamentary political party is promoting such a divisive idea.

“Te Pāti Māori is coarsening the tone of race relations in this country, which begs the question when the media will start holding them accountable for it.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 