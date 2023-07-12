Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax And CGT

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 11:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax.

“I’m confirming today that under a Government I lead there will be no wealth or capital gains tax after the election. End of story,” Chris Hipkins said.

“With many Kiwi households struggling, now is simply not the time for a big shake-up of our tax system.

“New Zealanders I talk to want certainty and continuity right now, and that’s what I’m delivering with this policy.

“When I became Prime Minister I said the Government I lead will focus on the basics. Experimenting with a wealth tax doesn’t fit that approach which is why I’m ruling it out. My position on CGT is a continuation of the position the Government has held since 2018.

“While work was already underway on a potential wealth tax and CGT as part of a tax switch in the Budget I ultimately made the call not to proceed with it. We simply didn’t have a mandate to implement those tax changes.

“Instead we have moved to address inequity in our tax system by increasing the top trust tax rate to match the 39% top income tax rate. This will help prevent trusts being used as a tax shelter and ensures the ultra wealthy pay their fair share. It also aligns with the increase to the top tax rate we implemented at the start of the term.

“In uncertain economic times, my view is it’s best to keep things simple. As such the Budget focused on targeted support for families that didn’t drive up inflation. Our election campaign policies will be similar.

“The reality is National’s tax cuts are unaffordable and inflationary. Just as we are getting on top of price increases they would borrow to deliver an inflationary sugar hit.

“National’s uncosted and unfair tax changes would deliver the biggest cuts to millionaires and CEOs while offering while offering as little as $2 a week to some low and middle income households

“Some people might call it boring, but the times call for restraint and simple and smart policies which grow our economy, help drive inflation down and provide targeted help to those families who need it the most.

“Our work on securing new free trade agreements is helping our exporters and will grow GDP, while free prescriptions and twenty hours free ECE will help families cover the bills. Simple and effective policies that are proven to work and keep inflation in check.

“Details of our tax policy will be released soon, but New Zealanders can be assured the Government I lead is listening and will be focused on making life a little easier without implementing big uncertain changes,” Chris Hipkins said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 