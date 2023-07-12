Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Simply Cannot Be Trusted On Tax

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Confirmation that Labour considered a wealth tax and a capital gains tax, but then flip-flopped, shows Labour simply cannot be trusted on tax, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“As National has been saying for months, Labour has been cooking up both a wealth tax and a capital gains tax – and now has cynically tried to rule them out to protect their position in the polls.

“The Coalition of Chaos is plainly divided on tax, with the Greens hugely in favour of wealth taxes and Labour fighting internally over them. The chaos has come before the coalition. There is division within the parties on the Left, and between them on this core aspect of economic policy.

“You can’t trust Labour on tax. They ruled out the ute tax and brightline extension in 2020 and then promptly implemented them both after the election.

“So expect these taxes to be back on the table if Kiwis are saddled with the Coalition of Chaos.

“National is clear. You cannot tax your way to a strong economy.

“For six years, Labour has mismanaged the economy and relied on extra taxation and borrowing to pay for its wasteful spending – which is now $1 billion a week higher than when National was in government. The result is a recession and a cost-of-living crisis that all Kiwis are paying for.

“National will cut wasteful spending and get the books back in order – delivering tax reductions so the average income earner can keep almost an extra $1000 a year of their own money.

“A National government will manage a strong and growing economy that ends the cost-of-living crisis, lifts wages, provides tax relief and can afford better public services in health and education.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 