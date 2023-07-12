Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Knew Its ECE Policy Was Doomed To Fail

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Warnings that Labour’s so-called “20 hours free” early childhood education for 2-year-olds policy may not result in parents paying lower fees shows its Budget centrepiece was a farce from the beginning, National’s Early Childhood Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

“Budget advice released today shows that officials warned Labour that their policy would not necessarily translate into lower fees for parents, despite their claims it would deliver ‘cheaper childcare’.

“Labour is so utterly unable to deliver improved outcomes for Kiwis that they have resorted to making promises even when they know they might not materialise.

“Officials also cautioned Labour that their policy is untargeted and low value for money.

"That's why National’s FamilyBoost childcare rebate goes directly to parents, so New Zealanders struggling through Labour's cost-of-living crisis can keep more of what they earn.

“Labour flagship policy of Budget 2023 has been a shambles from the beginning, and they have already been forced back to the drawing board after the policy was slammed by the vast majority of the ECE sector, calling it ‘completely unworkable’.

“Today’s advice makes clear this was always a dud policy from the beginning, which no number of patch-ups will fix.

“Instead, Labour should adopt National’s FamilyBoost childcare rebate so up to 130,000 families could receive a rebate of up to 25 per cent on their early childhood expenses, to a maximum of $3,900 per year, depending on their income.

“Only National knows that through a strong economy and smart policy, we can lift incomes, deal with the cost-of-living crisis, and deliver the public services Kiwis deserve.”

Click here to view the relevant Budget 2023 information release.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s been signing a free trade deal with the EU, shooting off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popping into the NATO summit in Lithuania, having a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky... All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone vowing to resume a“laser-like focus” on the bread and butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 


Government: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax And CGT

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. “I’m confirming today that under a Government I lead there will be no wealth or capital gains tax after the election. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 