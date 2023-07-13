Food Prices Another Clear Example Of Why Tax Changes Are Urgent

Rising food prices show exactly why now is the time to shake up the tax system and raise the money we need to lift every family out of poverty.

Stats NZ data shows that food prices have increased 12.5 percent for the year ending June 2023, with fruit and vegetable prices increasing 22 percent.

“A government with the political courage to tax the wealthiest few could raise enough money to lift every family out of poverty and guarantee everyone enough to put healthy food on the table - which, once again, is why the Green Party is the only option this year,” says Green Party spokesperson for commerce and consumer affairs, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Rising food prices are another clear example of why it was a mistake for Labour to rule out a wealth tax or a capital gains tax. Thousands of families are struggling to put food on the table, so now is precisely the time to be bold.

“Everything we need to make life better for people in Aotearoa exists. We just need to have the political courage to do something about it.

“The Green Party’s Income Guarantee is a commitment to every New Zealander that no matter what, your income will never fall below $385 per week, after tax. A key part of this is a plan to cut taxes for 95 percent of New Zealanders. For 3.7 million people that means more money to pay for life’s essentials such as kai for their family.

“Together with our Pledge to Renters, the Income Guarantee would end poverty in Aotearoa. And it’s all paid for by asking the wealthiest 0.7 percent to contribute their fair share.

“Poverty is a political choice. It will not be acceptable to the millions of people who are demanding bolder action if the next government fails to show the courage to do what is necessary.

“It’s not up to Labour whether we have a wealth tax, rent controls or an income guarantee. It’s up to the people who put us in here to fight for the communities we serve and with more Green MPs we can make it a reality,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

