Food Prices Hit Second Peak

Food inflation has re-peaked at 12.5 per cent, smashing families struggling with the cost of living, says National finance spokesperson Nicola Willis.

“Kiwis are being pummelled every time they shop for food, with hard working people being forced to empty their bank accounts just to half-fill their trolleys.

“Fresh off comments from Finance Minister Grant Robertson this morning that inflation had peaked, food inflation has caught a second wind, climbing back up to its recent April high.

“It’s more confirmation that the Government’s only plan on the cost of living is to cross their fingers and hope – even while Kiwis are smashed by the rising price of everything.

“Fresh fruit and vegetables have soared by 22 per cent in the last year – with Stats NZ pointing the figure at the soaring cost of tomatoes, kumara, and potatoes.

“New Zealanders have been crying out for a real plan to beat inflation for two years. But instead of doing anything to tackle the underlying drivers of inflation, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Mr Robertson spent six months squabbling over a wealth tax.

“Having lost his Budget fight on tax and left scrambling for a semblance of a plan on the economy, Mr Robertson just poured more fuel on the inflationary fire in the form of record spending.

“Yesterday’s events show why the Budget had no new ideas – because instead of focusing on practical ways to fix the economy, Mr Robertson was obsessively designing a new tax instead.

“National has a plan to beat inflation. We would remove costs on business, clear out the blockages in the economy, deliver tax relief for the squeezed middle, return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation, and restore fiscal discipline.

“To help bring down food prices, National is committed to unshackling the rural economy by scrapping 19 broken regulations, which will reduce costs on farmers, ensuring agriculture can grow and that Kiwis pay less for home-grown food at the checkout.”

