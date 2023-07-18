Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Asks Pharmacists To Racially Profile

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Te Whatu Ora has taken its racial separatism a step further and is now asking pharmacists to act as ethnic enforcers, providing extra services to people solely because of ethnicity. Where will this madness end?” Asks ACT’s Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“The Community Pharmacy Minor Ailments Service allows pharmacies in selected areas to consult and provide treatment aids for a range of ‘common, uncomplicated conditions which can be diagnosed and managed without medical intervention.’ The catch, eligibility for the service is based on race. The service is offered only to children under 14 (and their whānau if they have the same illness), Community Service Card holders, or Māori and Pacific people. In other words, if you’re over 14, don’t have a CSC and aren’t Māori or Pacific, you’re ineligible.

“What’s worse, Labour has made pharmacists the enforcers of their ideology by lumping them with the undesirable job of figuring out what ethnicity patients are. Guidance from Te Whatu Ora says ‘teams should consider how patient ethnicity can be determined in a sensitive manner to avoid difficult conversations for both the patient and your team.’ That is official Government guidance to healthcare professionals determining access to a service in 2023. Most pharmacists have entered the role to help their communities, Labour is now telling them to treat people differently based on their race.

“Asking pharmacists to racially profile their customers won’t fix anything. Rationing healthcare by race doesn’t address the causes of poor health, it’s just a sop to make Labour politicians feel like they’re doing something. The only thing race-based healthcare will deliver is resentment and division.

“Labour’s race-based provision of healthcare has gone far enough. The equity adjuster tool prioritises Māori and Pacific people on surgical waitlists in Auckland, access to certain medicines is determined by ethnicity, and now if you’re the wrong race you miss out on convenient consultation and treatment for minor conditions.

“ACT will address the causes of poor health outcomes, by investing in education, by making it easier to build affordable housing, and by properly funding healthcare – especially primary healthcare – so that everybody – including Māori and Pacific people – can see a doctor when they are unwell and can get help to live a healthy lifestyle.

“Labour never asked New Zealanders if they wanted access to public healthcare to be determined by ethnicity, and even now they won’t be open about the extent to which ethnicity determines access. ACT, on the other hand, will be direct with Kiwis – no ACT Government will use ethnicity to determine access to public healthcare.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 
Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 