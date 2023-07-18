Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Urge All Political Parties To Support Amendment To Ban Big Pharma Ads

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party plans to table an amendment to the Therapeutic Products Bill to ban direct to consumer advertising for prescription medicines.

“It’s so important that we protect communities against the exploitative advertising strategies of big pharmaceutical companies. We urge political parties across the board to support our amendment. People’s wellbeing should not suffer because of politics,” says Green Party health spokesperson Ricardo Menendez March.

“New Zealand is an outlier when it comes to protecting healthcare workers and patients from aggressive pharmaceutical advertisement.

“Countless medical experts have called for a ban on direct advertisement of prescription medicines.

“This is because of the burden it places on general practitioners alongside concerns that advertisements are designed to persuade patients to use a product, rather than providing reliable and neutral information about benefits and risks. .

“We support the open letter sent to the Minister of Health calling for a ban, whose signatories include Sir Ashley Bloomfield, former PM Helen Clark, Professor Papaarangi Reid, Rob Campbell, Consumer NZ, all 17 New Zealand medical colleges, alongside many other experts.

“The Green Party will continue fighting for improved access to healthcare services, for patients to be given access to the tools they need to make decisions that are right for their health, and for our practitioners to be resourced to serve their communities,” says Ricardo Menendez March.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 
Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 