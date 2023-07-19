Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Spare 757 Cost Up To $97k Per Hour

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 10:54 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT can reveal the true cost to taxpayers so Chris Hipkins could bring a spare plane overseas with him – spoiler alert, it’s a lot more than flying commercial,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT requested the total operating and capital expenditure for the two Boeing 757s, as well as the number of hours flown. After crunching the numbers, it turns out Hipkins’ extravagance cost the New Zealand taxpayer between $62k and $97k per hour. Ten times more than the $8,730 per hour that was reported at the time.

“The Acting Prime Minister claimed at the time that taking two planes overseas was cheaper than potentially flying commercial. At the time this seemed unlikely, in hindsight we can safely say she had no idea what she was talking about.

“Just remember, the Government also tried to claim bringing a spare plane was a perfectly common thing to do, then it was revealed that was literally the first time they had done it. They’ll say anything to not take accountability for their actions.

“Some people might bring a spare phone charger with them while travelling overseas in case they lose one or it breaks. Chris Hipkins didn’t need to bring a spare Boeing aircraft with him. This extravagance is typical of Labour’s wasteful attitude and reckless disregard for Kiwis’ money.

“This is worth noting when we see New Zealand’s inflation figures remain stubbornly high in comparison to the rest of the world. Labour wastes money with reckless abandon, and never take responsibility for the effect this has on the economy.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-REight

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment. Lest the recipients forget the gesture, one of the purposes of political lobbying is to remind everyone in the room that they have mutual interests in common. In short, political donations are made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws and regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit, materially speaking. More


ALSO:


 
 
Parliament: Green Party Releases Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More>>


Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 