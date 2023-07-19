Backing The All Blacks: Businesses Can Open Longer For Rugby World Cup

The Government is supporting communities and hospitality businesses to get behind the men’s Rugby World Cup later this year, Justice Minister Kiri Allan says.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Rugby World Cup 2023 Extended Trading Hours) Amendment Bill passed its third reading today with strong support across the House.

“Hospitality businesses have had a tough time over the past few years. The Government has changed the law to ensure they can maximise the benefits of this highly-anticipated tournament with fans,” Kiri Allan said.

“Businesses will be able to remain open outside of normal trading hours when televising live Rugby World Cup matches, which will take place in France. It will mean businesses won’t have to go through the usual special licence process.

“By passing this Bill now, businesses will have time to plan before kick-off on 9 September, when the All Blacks open the tournament against the hosts, France.

“These changes will makes it easier for family, friends, and communities to come together and enjoy the tournament safely and responsibly.”

Licence holders will be required to give timely notice to Police and local councils if they wish to open for the matches. The Bill will also capture any lessons that are learnt to inform future work in this area and help Police allocate resources.

“We are both providing licence holders with the certainty and flexibility they need and supporting communities to cheer their team on in a safe environment,” said Kiri Allan.

“The Rugby World Cup is one of the most significant events on the rugby calendar and is a special time for fans to come together. I am looking forward to supporting New Zealand alongside other fans and backing the All Blacks.”

