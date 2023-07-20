Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Statement From Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Kia ora koutou

This morning at 7.23am a witness called Police to report witnessing a man with a gun shooting in central Auckland at a building on lower Queen Street.

At 7.34am Police arrived on the scene and the Armed Offenders Squad was there four minutes later.

It is with deep sorrow that I can confirm 2 people have been killed.

At this stage I’m aware 6 others have been injured, including Police.

They have been taken to Auckland Hospital.

Police have confirmed the shooter is also dead.

The assessment from officials is that there is no national security risk.

There is no change to New Zealand’s security threat level.

This is what we know so far.

The offender was armed with a pump action shot gun.

He moved through the building site and discharged his firearm.

Upon reaching the upper levels of the building the man contained himself in an elevator and Police engaged with him, shots were fired and he was located a short time later.

I want to thank the brave men and women of the New Zealand Police.

Police who ran into fire from the gunman straight into harm’s way in order to save the lives of other.

These kinds of situations move fast and the actions of those who risk their lives to save others are nothing short of heroic.

I also want to acknowledge ambulance first responders who were there quickly on the scene this morning.

This is still an ongoing police operation, and I have limited further information I can provide at this time.

Police will provide further updates though the day.

Shortly I will leave to Auckland to join Police Commissioner Andrew Coster at the scene to provide any support to the response that I can.

Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening there are a lot of eyes on Auckland.

The Government has spoken to FIFA organisers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned.

I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat.

This appears to be the actions of an individual.

Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured the Police have neutralised the threat and they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

New Zealander’s safety is our first priority.

