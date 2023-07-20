Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACT Party Statement On Auckland Shooting

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 11:40 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“I’d like to offer my, and ACT’s, sympathy to the families of this morning’s victims. I hope those injured are stable and recover soon,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The response by Police and Ambulance staff was brave and effective. By arriving so quickly they likely prevented an even worse tragedy. As the facts become clearer there will surely be some heroes to honour from those forces.

“There will be a time to ask how such a thing could happen, how it could have been stopped, and what should happen to stop it happening again. That time is when all the facts are known, and carefully analysed. Rushing to conclusions often makes things worse.

“In the meantime, we should all be supporting those affected however we can. If you are in the Auckland CBD please be safe, and help each other out through this difficult time.”

