Statement From The Governor-General Regarding The Shooting Incident In Auckland

"I was deeply shocked to learn of the shooting incident in Auckland this morning. My husband and I extend our sincerest sympathy to the families of the victims. Successive Governors-General have had close relationships with NZ Police, and we admire their bravery and share their concern for their wounded colleague. As Prior of the Order of St John, I also commend the courage of the first responders to the scene. I know we speak for all New Zealanders in expressing our aroha to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible event."

Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22AM. More

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned a 22 page letter of complaint about how the ACT Party of David Seymour has strayed from the one true path and has “lost the plot." Reportedly, this has sent Sir Roger tottering out onto the tundra as a swing voter. Maybe this could be an option. More