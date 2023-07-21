Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Historic Win For Football Ferns Kicks Off World Cup

Friday, 21 July 2023, 9:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister for Sport and Recreation

 

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson has congratulated the Football Ferns on an inspirational performance at last night’s opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“The Football Ferns’ 1-0 win against Norway was an historic moment for everyone in the stands at Eden Park to witness. The team played with class, composure and determination to win our first ever World Cup match and start New Zealand’s campaign off on a high,” Grant Robertson said.

“It was an incredible atmosphere last night, with a record 42,137 football fans at Eden Park.

“This was an historic win. As Football Ferns captain Ali Riley said ‘We have had a clear goal to inspire young girls around the country, anything is possible. We believed in ourselves from the very beginning, this is what dreams are made of.’

“Last night’s match showed why New Zealanders should snap up tickets to a match near them before to be part of this exciting action. It’s not every day we have the opportunity to watch some of the world’s best football players in action right here in our own backyard.

“There is going to be so much amazing talent on display by all teams over the next month, with a further 28 matches taking place in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin. I wish all the teams the best for their upcoming games,” Grant Robertson said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Police: Serious Incident In Auckland’s CBD Contained

Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22AM. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell:
On Sir Roger’s Lament & The Commonwealth Games

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned a 22 page letter of complaint about how the ACT Party of David Seymour has strayed from the one true path and has “lost the plot." Reportedly, this has sent Sir Roger tottering out onto the tundra as a swing voter. Maybe this could be an option. More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-Right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws & regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit materially. More


Green Party: Change The Tax System To Support Struggling Households

“Last week Labour decided to rule out implementing a wealth tax or a capital gains tax. While inflation has eased slightly, we know that thousands of families are still struggling to afford the basics. We must build an Aotearoa that works for everyone, with a fairer tax system to pay for it,” says Green Party finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter. More

Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 