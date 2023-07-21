Historic Win For Football Ferns Kicks Off World Cup

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister for Sport and Recreation

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson has congratulated the Football Ferns on an inspirational performance at last night’s opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“The Football Ferns’ 1-0 win against Norway was an historic moment for everyone in the stands at Eden Park to witness. The team played with class, composure and determination to win our first ever World Cup match and start New Zealand’s campaign off on a high,” Grant Robertson said.

“It was an incredible atmosphere last night, with a record 42,137 football fans at Eden Park.

“This was an historic win. As Football Ferns captain Ali Riley said ‘We have had a clear goal to inspire young girls around the country, anything is possible. We believed in ourselves from the very beginning, this is what dreams are made of.’

“Last night’s match showed why New Zealanders should snap up tickets to a match near them before to be part of this exciting action. It’s not every day we have the opportunity to watch some of the world’s best football players in action right here in our own backyard.

“There is going to be so much amazing talent on display by all teams over the next month, with a further 28 matches taking place in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin. I wish all the teams the best for their upcoming games,” Grant Robertson said.

