Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Waka Kotahi’s $614 Million State Highway Budget Blowout

Saturday, 22 July 2023, 7:59 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT’s transport spokesperson Simon Court can reveal that Waka Kotahi has overseen a state highway budget blowout of over $614 million across the last four financial years.

“Figures released to ACT showed cost overruns of $614,567,134 in the 2020 to 2023 financial years,” he said. The size of this overspend shows that Waka Kotahi should not be responsible for procuring and delivering major highway upgrade projects.”

“The money to pay for cost overruns like this has to come from general taxation. Waka Kotahi needs to be reminded that every dollar of taxpayers’ money wasted in this way means higher taxes on hard-working Kiwis and less money to spend on essential services, like health and education.”

“The worst overspend was $ 145,837,662 on the Peka Peka-Otaki expressway, followed by $81,200,001 on the SH3 Mount Messenger bypass and $77,522,652 on the SH 16 Brigham Creek to Waimauku safety enhancements even though that project has not yet started construction.

“Imagine the difference this eye-watering amount of money could have made if spent wisely. It’s more than half of Pharmac’s annual budget, it could have funded their entire new drug wish list with money left over, or it could have funded ACT’s alternative budget promise to increase GPs capitation funding by 13% for three years.

“The alternative to this wasteful spending is ACT’s policy to involve the private sector in the funding and construction of major highway projects. By using Public Private Partnerships, the government will be able to leave commercial risk - and cost overruns of this scale - to the private sector.

“Waka Kotahi budgets are typically based on P50 cost estimates, which means they only have a 50% probability of delivering a project for that cost. Any delay between getting budget approval and starting the work means that inflation and other risks begin to erode their financial position. It’s the taxpayer who pays for delays and poor risk management, road users stuck on congested roads, and communities living with high traffic volumes through their suburbs.

“A PPP however is responsible to their shareholders, so there is a strong motivation to price the work accurately and get construction underway as soon as possible to minimise the risk that inflation eats into profits on a fixed price contract.

“A PPP can mitigate risk by minimising delays in design and construction approvals that might take Waka Kotahi weeks or months. A long-term PPP concession could incorporate more durable materials which may be more expensive up front, but that require less maintenance and so have a lower overall cost. A long-term PPP may acquire and develop property along the route to defray the cost of construction and operations. This means motorists get better roads and taxpayers’ better value for money.

“In addition, ACT’s repeal and replacement of the RMA would allow for faster infrastructure development. We’d take the politics out of transport and infrastructure and get central and local government working together through 30-year infrastructure partnerships, devolving revenue and responsibility to regional governments and the private sector, while strengthening accountability and oversight from central government.

“We need investment in high-quality infrastructure to boost jobs, wages and growth. But the current arrangements for delivering infrastructure are inadequate and politicised.

“Infrastructure, with its very long-term horizons, is unsuited to decision-making by politicians and delivery by government departments. ACT would harness the power of private enterprise and the wealth of offshore investors to deliver the infrastructure New Zealanders’ need.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taxpayers Fund ACT MPs ‘Real Change’ Videos

During the June 2023 advertisements featuring ACT Party MPs started showing up in social media feeds. For those viewers without the benefit of 20/20 vision, it was hard to see the authorisation crest alerting them to the fact that they, the taxpayer, had in-fact paid for these slick well produced videos. ACT MP Chris Baillie’s authorisation statement was so small it appeared the editors behind his video were attempting some sort of world record for font reduction. More

Gordon Campbell: On Sir Roger’s Lament, And The Commonwealth Games

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned... More>>

 
NZ First: Freedom Of Speech Facing Biggest Threat

New Zealand First’s stance has always been that the government has no place in the nation’s bedrooms. But what has happened today is breathtaking and a serious assault on this country’s democracy and points to a disastrous interference in the upcoming election. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More

PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 