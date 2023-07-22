National Will Protect Hunting And Fishing Rights

National will establish a Minister for Hunting and Fishing, guarantee access to public lands for hunters and fishers, and partner with volunteer groups to maintain huts for the benefit of all New Zealanders, National’s Hunting and Fishing spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have grown up hunting and fishing. Hunters help control animal numbers, protect biodiversity by eradicating pests, and provide food for their families. Hunting and fishing also foster tourism and are part of Kiwis’ DNA.

“The package National is announcing today supports the rights of New Zealanders to continue to hunt and fish while protecting and enhancing our natural environment.”

National will:

Establish a Minister for Hunting and Fishing

Strengthen the Game Animal Council and designate ‘herds of special interest’

Change the law so game animals are not pests

Guarantee access to public land for hunting and fishing

Establish the ‘Huts of Recreational Importance’ Partnership to maintain huts in the DOC estate

Support Fish & Game New Zealand and protect trout and salmon fishing

Not introduce recreational licences for game animal hunting or sea fishing.

“This package supports recreational hunters and fishers across the country and will be achieved within existing resources by partnering with community groups.

“National believes conservation and recreation can work in harmony. That’s what this package will deliver.”

