Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cost Of Cultural Reports Skyrockets Under Labour, But Lawlessness Continues

Sunday, 23 July 2023, 1:07 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT leader David Seymour can reveal that the cost of Section 27 cultural reports continues to skyrocket. “In the 12 months to June 30 this year, $7.56 million was spent on cultural reports compared to $5.91 million in the same period a year before. That’s a 27% increase – and for what,” he said.

“In the year to June 30, 2023 the average amount spent on cultural reports was a little over $630,000 a month. This compares to an average of $3,333 a month in the year to June 30, 2018.

“The introduction of Section 27 reports has created a fast-growing cottage industry in getting criminals softer sentences, but has it done anything to reduce crime or help victims? No.

In the last week we have seen two egregious examples of how cultural reports are being used to favour criminals and go soft on victims.

Matu Reid, the man who shot and killed two innocent people in Auckland last week, faced a seven-year prison sentence for violent crimes committed while he was still under a previous supervision order for other violent offences. He held his partner by the throat with enough force to fracture her neck.

Despite this, Mr Reid only received home detention partly thanks to sentence discounts received as a result of a cultural report which described “systemic depravation, a disconnect with your culture, [and] a history of family instability and hardship, including being exposed to domestic violence and physical abuse as a young person.”

“Mr Reid may have had a hard life, but protection of the community and the rights of victims must come first. If you attack a woman with enough force to fracture her neck you need to be in jail. Jail keeps the community safe, and it is also the best place to provide the help and treatment that people like Mr Reid need.

“I have no doubt that if Mr Reid had been imprisoned instead of given home detention, three people would be alive today. Two innocent people would be home with their families, and the offender himself would also be alive, with a chance of a normal life.

“The second case we have seen this week is of a young Mongrel Mob member who received home detention despite sexually assaulting a pregnant woman in her home and who continued to threaten the young woman after the assault.

“In sentencing the judge noted his ‘lack of cultural identity’ before giving him 12 months of home detention. According to media reports the offender, Stevie Taunoa, said “Thank you judge. I appreciate that”, then laughed as he entered the police cells and yelled “Cracked it”. This is clearly a young man with no intention of getting rehabilitated.

“The whole system of section 27 cultural reports is rotten, and ACT will end it. ACT has previously promised to remove Section 26(2)(a) and Section 27 of the Sentencing Act 2002, which allows criminals to gain shortened sentences by undergoing cultural background reports.

“We have a Government that thinks reducing the prison population is more important than keeping people safe. By removing this part of the Sentencing Act 2002 we can make our country safer and ensure that sentencing is appropriate to the crime.”

Link to ACT’s previous commitment to remove cultural background reports: https://www.act.org.nz/act-would-remove-cultural-background-reports-for-sentencing

Information of s27 cultural report in answer to a written parliamentary question from ACT: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/order-paper-questions/written-questions/document/WQ_19765_2023/19765-2023-david-seymour-to-the-minister-of-justice

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taxpayers Fund ACT MPs ‘Real Change’ Videos

During the June 2023 advertisements featuring ACT Party MPs started showing up in social media feeds. For those viewers without the benefit of 20/20 vision, it was hard to see the authorisation crest alerting them to the fact that they, the taxpayer, had in-fact paid for these slick well produced videos. ACT MP Chris Baillie’s authorisation statement was so small it appeared the editors behind his video were attempting some sort of world record for font reduction. More

Gordon Campbell: On Sir Roger’s Lament, And The Commonwealth Games

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned... More>>

 
NZ First: Freedom Of Speech Facing Biggest Threat

New Zealand First’s stance has always been that the government has no place in the nation’s bedrooms. But what has happened today is breathtaking and a serious assault on this country’s democracy and points to a disastrous interference in the upcoming election. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More

PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 