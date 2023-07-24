New Minister Needs New Approach To Curbing Crime
Monday, 24 July 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The new Justice Minister’s first action should be to
abandon Labour’s target to reduce the prison population by
30 per cent, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul
Goldsmith says.
“This Government’s soft approach
to crime has failed, and the new Minister’s priority has
to be reversing the 33 per cent increase in violent crime we
have seen under Labour.
“That starts with removing
the target of reducing the prison
population.
“Whoever the new Justice Minister is
would do well to consider the suite of law-and-order
policies that National has announced to keep Kiwis
safer.
“National will ensure that there are serious
consequences for serious crime. National
will:
- Limit the sentence discounts that judges
can apply
- Restore Three Strikes
- End the
taxpayer funding of cultural
reports
“Labour’s target to reduce the
prison population, combined with no restrictions on
judges’ ability to reduce sentences and taxpayer funding
of written cultural reports, has weakened the consequences
convicted criminals face.
“New Zealanders are sick
of hearing excuses for criminal offending that inflicts harm
on victims and terrorises communities.
“Not only
does Labour need to be tougher on crime, but they also need
to be tougher on the causes of crime.
“School
attendance and achievement are appallingly low, fewer
prisoners receive proper rehabilitation and thousands of
children are growing up in motels.
“A National
government will restore law and order by making public
safety the top priority of the criminal justice
system.”
Shortly after 9 PM last night Kiri Allan was involved in a car crash on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. She was taken into custody and held in the Wellington Central Police station. She was released around 1 AM this morning. She has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest ...
I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant. I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.
Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation. More
Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More