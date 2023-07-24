Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Minister Needs New Approach To Curbing Crime

Monday, 24 July 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The new Justice Minister’s first action should be to abandon Labour’s target to reduce the prison population by 30 per cent, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“This Government’s soft approach to crime has failed, and the new Minister’s priority has to be reversing the 33 per cent increase in violent crime we have seen under Labour.

“That starts with removing the target of reducing the prison population.

“Whoever the new Justice Minister is would do well to consider the suite of law-and-order policies that National has announced to keep Kiwis safer.

“National will ensure that there are serious consequences for serious crime. National will:

  • Limit the sentence discounts that judges can apply
  • Restore Three Strikes
  • End the taxpayer funding of cultural reports

“Labour’s target to reduce the prison population, combined with no restrictions on judges’ ability to reduce sentences and taxpayer funding of written cultural reports, has weakened the consequences convicted criminals face.

“New Zealanders are sick of hearing excuses for criminal offending that inflicts harm on victims and terrorises communities.

“Not only does Labour need to be tougher on crime, but they also need to be tougher on the causes of crime.

“School attendance and achievement are appallingly low, fewer prisoners receive proper rehabilitation and thousands of children are growing up in motels.

“A National government will restore law and order by making public safety the top priority of the criminal justice system.”

