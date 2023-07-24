Reallocation Of Ministerial Portfolios
Monday, 24 July 2023, 4:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the
reallocation of Kiri Allan’s ministerial portfolios,
promoting newer Ministers who have demonstrated
promise.
“Ginny Andersen will become the Minister of
Justice,” Chris Hipkins said.
“Aligning the
Justice and Police portfolios will be important in the
coming weeks as we progress ram raid legislation to ensure
young offenders face more accountability for their
crimes.
“Kieran McAnulty will become the Minister
for Regional Development, which aligns with his current
portfolio of Rural Communities.
“Grant Robertson is
already leading the Government’s rolling maul of
initiatives supporting communities impacted by Cyclone
Gabrielle. He will take over the lead coordination role for
Tairawhiti.
“At his request David Parker will pass
on Revenue to Barbara Edmonds, freeing him up to focus on
transport.
“Prior to entering Parliament Barb was a
specialist tax lawyer and I have confidence in her to
ability to pick up a greater share of the economic work of
the Government, which is why I am also making her an
Associate Minister of Finance.
“She will relinquish
her Associate Health role which will be redistributed
amongst other Health Ministers.
“Damien O’Connor
will pick up Associate Transport and will support David
Parker in that role.
“Between now and the election
our singular focus must be on making life better for
everyday Kiwis. That is what I have sought to do, and I need
everyone to do the same,” Chris Hipkins
said.
Overall there are 25 Ministers in the executive,
with 18 in
Cabinet.
Shortly after 9 PM last night Kiri Allan was involved in a car crash on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. She was taken into custody and held in the Wellington Central Police station. She was released around 1 AM this morning. She has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest ...
I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant. I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.
Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation. More
