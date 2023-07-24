Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Reallocation Of Ministerial Portfolios

Monday, 24 July 2023, 4:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the reallocation of Kiri Allan’s ministerial portfolios, promoting newer Ministers who have demonstrated promise.

“Ginny Andersen will become the Minister of Justice,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Aligning the Justice and Police portfolios will be important in the coming weeks as we progress ram raid legislation to ensure young offenders face more accountability for their crimes.

“Kieran McAnulty will become the Minister for Regional Development, which aligns with his current portfolio of Rural Communities.

“Grant Robertson is already leading the Government’s rolling maul of initiatives supporting communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. He will take over the lead coordination role for Tairawhiti.

“At his request David Parker will pass on Revenue to Barbara Edmonds, freeing him up to focus on transport.

“Prior to entering Parliament Barb was a specialist tax lawyer and I have confidence in her to ability to pick up a greater share of the economic work of the Government, which is why I am also making her an Associate Minister of Finance.

“She will relinquish her Associate Health role which will be redistributed amongst other Health Ministers.

“Damien O’Connor will pick up Associate Transport and will support David Parker in that role.

“Between now and the election our singular focus must be on making life better for everyday Kiwis. That is what I have sought to do, and I need everyone to do the same,” Chris Hipkins said.

Overall there are 25 Ministers in the executive, with 18 in Cabinet.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Office Of The PM: Kiri Allen Resigns After Evans Bay Car Crash Arrest

Shortly after 9 PM last night Kiri Allan was involved in a car crash on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. She was taken into custody and held in the Wellington Central Police station. She was released around 1 AM this morning. She has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest ...

I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant. I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.

Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 
Greens: James Shaw's Speech At 2023 Campaign Launch

"The fear and anxiety National and ACT have filled our headlines and social media feeds with, over the last twelve months, appalls me. They are using fear as a motivator because they have nothing else. No vision. No courage. No moral compass." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Disinformation Doco Promo

On July 17 Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured various New Zealand politicians. More

Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 