Chris Hipkins Now Reigning Over Cabinet Of Chaos

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 1:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Chris Hipkins’ leadership of the Labour Party is under further pressure after David Parker’s clear undermining of his leadership, says National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop.

“David Parker is the chief cheerleader for more taxes on Kiwis’ retirement funds, homes and businesses and says it is ‘untenable’ for him to continue as Revenue Minister in Chris Hipkins’ government given the position taken by Hipkins.

“This is absolutely extraordinary. A senior Minister has asked to be relieved of a major portfolio because he fundamentally disagrees with Labour’s core tax policies – but yet he remains in Cabinet.

“Even the excuses don’t make any sense. 24 hours ago, Chris Hipkins said Parker relinquished the role because he wanted to focus on the transport portfolio instead. But Parker has spoken the truth – he disagrees with Chris Hipkins’ call to rule out a wealth tax under his leadership.

“David Parker has clearly breached Cabinet collective responsibility but Chris Hipkins’ leadership is so weak and the Government so incompetent that he has had to stay on in Cabinet anyway – including holding responsibility for assisting on tax policy as Associate Finance Minister.

“Instead of standing alongside his Leader less than three months out from the election, David Parker, who once himself sought the Labour leadership, has chosen to leave Chris Hipkins high and dry, insisting that Hipkins yesterday publicly make clear that Parker wanted to quit the role.

“The Government is beset by splits and divisions, and Chris Hipkins is running with two ministers short because he has so little confidence in his own MPs that he can’t fill the vacancies. He is trying to act as though he has not lost control as Labour lurches from one crisis to the next, but the public can see this for what it is – the last throes of a disintegrating government.

“At a time when New Zealand is in a recession and New Zealanders up and down the country are wondering how they are going to pay for their groceries, rent and mortgages, Chris Hipkins is spending all his time trying to corral his Cabinet and control his government. How can Hipkins expect New Zealanders to have faith in his government, when his own ministers don’t?

“It is time for a change. New Zealand needs a strong and stable National government that will rebuild the economy to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and deliver better public services for all New Zealanders.”

